Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom August 22, 2021.

National Mexican Cinema Day :

Celebrate National Mexican Cinema Day at the San Luis Library! On Wednesday, August 25th, the Mexican Consulate presents the animated film La Revolución de Juan Escopeta at 6:30PM. The 2011 children’s film tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a journey during the Mexican Revolution. There is no charge to attend. All ages welcome. The film will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.

The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Origins Art Exhibition:

The San Luis Library, in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma, Cesar Chavez Cultural Center and the Regional Museum of SLRC, Sonora would like to invite artists of all ages, levels and techniques to the 7th Annual Origins Art Exhibition. This year's theme focuses on experiences and reflections during quarantine. Complete the entry form online at yumalibrary.org or in-person at the San Luis Library. Artwork must be delivered to the library by 5pm on Tuesday, September 7th (limit 2 pieces per artist).

An opening ceremony will be held Thursday, September 16th, at 6:00 p.m. at the San Luis Library. For more information, visit yumalibrary.org or call (928) 627-8344.