Yuma Library

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom August 15, 2021.

Evening Storytime

On Tuesday, August 17th, 24th & 31st, families are invited to the Main Library at 6:30 p.m. for Evening Storytime. Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Stargazing

Stargazers can enjoy the cosmos at the Foothills Library! The library’s astronomy group will meet at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19th, in the Foothills Library parking lot, 13226 E. South Frontage Road. Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome! Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

Where Does Your Money Go?

Do you feel like your income isn’t keeping up with your expenses, or that you can’t save enough to cover an emergency expense? On Wednesday, August 25th, the Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Where Does Your Money Go?” at 6:00 p.m. This 90-minute workshop teaches basic budgeting skills that will help you organize your daily activities and spending habits to keep money in your pocket!

There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. To register, please email Lauren Opie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 373-6480.