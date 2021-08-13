Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom August 8, 2021.

Tutor.com Tutor.com is an online tutoring company that connects students to tutors. The service offers on-demand and scheduled tutoring to students in grade school through college. Users can connect with live tutors of more than 40 subjects online, including math, science, essay writing, foreign language and test prep. All you need is your YCLD library card!

Additional services offered: Career Assistance U.S. & Canadian citizenship test review SAT/ACT/PSAT as well as AP tests Resources for financial literacy & home ownership

Learn Spanish with Mango On Thursday, August 12th, the Heritage Library will offer a chance to learn Spanish with Mango at 3:00 p.m. This online language learning resource software allows you to learn at your own pace in a low-stress environment. There is no charge to use Mango - all you need is a Yuma County Library District library card! Assistance with online lessons will be provided. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.

Bilingual Storytime On Friday, August 13th, 20th, 27th, the San Luis Library is hosting a Bilingual Storytime at 10:00 a.m. for all ages. Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities in English and Spanish. There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

For additional information please visit: https://www.yumalibrary.org