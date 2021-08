Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, August 21st, at 10:00 a.m. in Meeting Room A. Bring a book recommendation to share with the group, and vote on future titles. All are welcome to attend.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.