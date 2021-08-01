Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Heritage Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Friday, August 6th, 13th, 20th, 23rd @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime!



Tuesday, August 17th & 31st @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.