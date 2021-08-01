Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Foothills Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, August 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Time

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime.



Thursday, August 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 11:30 a.m.

Baby Time

Children ages 2 and younger can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Saturday, August 7th @ 2:00 p.m.

Manga Mania for Teens

Discover the many types of manga and how storylines are influenced by culture. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Saturday, August 21st @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Code

Master the basics of coding by completing fun projects. Ages 13-18 welcome.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.