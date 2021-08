Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - On Friday, August 13th & 20th, the Somerton Library will host a resume building and job search workshop at 11:00 a.m. Learn how to create a resume that will effectively market your talents to employers, and the best sources to use to look for employment.

There is no charge to attend.

The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.