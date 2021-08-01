Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, capacity is limited. Tickets will be available for each program on a first come, first served basis.



Monday, August 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome.



Saturday, August 7th, 14th, 21st @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime enthusiasts, learn about Japanese culture, and participate in a fun activity while watching anime. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Tuesday, August 17th, 24th, 31st @ 6:30 p.m.

Evening Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome.



Wednesday, August 25th @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.



Saturday, August 28th @ 1:00 p.m.

Cassette Tape Pouches

Transform an old cassette tape into a functional coin pouch. (Wondering what the heck a cassette tape is? We’ll give you the scoop on the various ways music has been recorded and made available throughout the decades.) Ages 13-18 welcome.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.