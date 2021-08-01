Yuma Library

The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for adults every month! There is no charge to attend.

Saturday, August 7th @ 11:00 a.m.

Términos Útiles en Inglés (Useful English Terms)

Practique vocabulario inglés con tarjetas de memoria. Cada mes consistirá de un nuevo tema. Este agosto nuestro tema será: Visitando la Biblioteca. Practice English vocabulary with flash cards. Each month will consist of a new theme. This August our theme will be: Visiting the Library.



Thursday, August 12th @ 3:00 p.m.

Learn Spanish with Mango

Mango Languages makes learning Spanish fun and easy! Assistance with online lessons will be provided.



Saturday, August 21st @ 11:00 a.m.

Aprende Inglés con Mango (Learn English with Mango)

¡Mango Languages hace que aprender inglés sea fácil y divertido! Se proporcionará asistencia con lecciones en línea. Mango Languages makes learning English fun and easy! Assistance with online lessons will be provided.



Wednesday, August 21st @ 2:00 p.m.

Gadget Day

Need help with your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop? Bring your device and your questions and let one of our experts help you figure it out!



Thursday, August 22nd @ 3:00 p.m.

Genealogy Q&A

Bring your questions or challenges and we will discuss the best ways to plan your research and review what resources are available to help you build your family tree. All levels of expertise welcome, and everyone’s input is appreciated!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.