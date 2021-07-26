Yuma Library

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom July 25th, 2021.

Library Tour @ Somerton Library: Need a refresher on using the library? On Tuesday, July 27th, the Somerton Library will host a Library Tour at 10:00 a.m. Discover what services the library offers and where to find books on your favorite topics! There is no charge to attend.

The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.

Small Business Counseling @ Main Library: Got an idea for a small business? Need some mentoring? Counselors from the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are available every Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Coworking Oasis, located on the 2nd floor of the Main Library. Take advantage of free, face-to-face evaluation and guidance from counselors with real life business ownership and management experience. If you have an idea and don’t know where to start, mentoring assistance from the SBDC can help you fast-track your plans for startup and growth. No appointment necessary – walk-ins welcome!

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, contact Business Librarian Andrew Zollman at (928) 373-6480.

Device Help @ Main Library: Need help with your mobile device? Bring your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop and your questions to the Main Library's computer lab for Drop-in Device Help! Drop in anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31st, and let one of our experts help you figure it out! There is no charge to attend.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

https://www.yumalibrary.org