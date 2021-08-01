Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, August 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime!



Thursday, August 5th @ 3:00 p.m.

“Éste es mi México” Drawing Contest

Children ages 6-14 are invited to the library to draw a picture and be entered to win this international drawing contest! Winners will be featured in the Mexican Consulate’s calendar. (Entry is optional.)



Tuesday, August 17th @ 3:00 p.m.

Mentos Fountain

Discover the power of nucleation with this classic experiment! Ages 13-18 welcome.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.