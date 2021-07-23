Yuma Library

San Luis, Arizona - The San Luis Library offers classes and crafts for adults every month! Try new projects and make new friends. There is no charge to attend.
Wednesday, August 4th & 18th @ 5:00 p.m.
Citizenship Class
Review test subjects, learn interview tips, and more! Classes are conducted primarily in English.
Thursday, August 5th @ 4:00 p.m.
English Conversation Hour
Practice your English by having casual conversations with other learners.
Wednesday, August 11th @ 5:00 p.m.
Computer Basics Class
Learn computer components and demystify computer jargon! This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required. Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.
Wednesday, August 25th @ 4:00 p.m.
Watercolor Fun
Try your hand at painting with watercolors. No experience necessary; just enjoy being creative!
Thursday, August 26th @ 6:00 p.m.
Back to School Family Guide
The San Luis Library, in collaboration with Gadsden School District, is hosting a Back to School event for parents and caregivers. Discover how students are learning digitally and ask questions.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.