Yuma Library

San Luis, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Friday, August 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:00 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly bilingual storytime! All ages welcome.



Thursday, August 12th @ 5:00 p.m.

Homemade Bouncy Balls

Tweens and teens are invited to combine art and science to make your own bouncy ball. Materials will be provided.



Thursday, August 19th @ 5:00 p.m.

Popsicle Stick Phone Stand

Tweens and teens can create a stand for their phone using popsicle sticks and other craft supplies. Materials will be provided.



Thursday, August 26th @ 6:00 p.m.

Back to School Family Guide

The San Luis Library, in collaboration with Gadsden School District, is hosting a Back to School event for parents and caregivers. Discover how students are learning digitally and ask questions.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.