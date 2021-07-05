Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom July 3rd, 2021.

Library App: The YCLD Mobile App will expire on June 30, 2021. We’re currently working on our new mobile app and will introduce it as soon as it is available. Stay tuned for updates!

Solar Covered Parking: We’re excited to announce that installation of solar covered parking has begun at the Foothills Library! The library is open and the book drops are available; however, parking may be limited during construction. We anticipate construction being completed in approximately 4 weeks.

Storytime is back!: Heritage Library - Friday, July 9th @ 10:30am Main Library - Monday, July 19th & 26th @ 10:30am

Space is limited. Each branch will use a ticket system on a first come, first served basis.

For more information https://www.yumalibrary.org