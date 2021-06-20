Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom June 16th, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom June 16st, 2021.

Ask a Scientist As part of the Tails & Tales summer reading program, we will have the opportunity to interview Dr. Emily Durkin, a scientist who specializes in parasites and arthropods! If you have a question about bugs or parasites, or if you've ever wondered what it's like to be a scientist, send your question to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by June 30th. The full interview with Dr. Durkin will be posted on the Library's Facebook page in July.

For more information, call (928) 373-6468.

Citizen Science Kits Want to participate in scientific research in your community? Check out a Citizen Science Kit at the Heritage and Main Libraries! These kits include activities for three skill levels (easy, medium, and advanced) for ages 8 to 13. This project was supported with funds granted by the AZ State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the AZ Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Main Library Kits - Measuring Air Pollution, Exploring BioDiversity, Zombee Hunting, and Observing Pollinators Heritage Library Kit - Measuring Light Pollution

For more information, call (928) 373-6468.

Summer Reading The Yuma County Library District invites readers to explore the animal kingdom during the 2021 Virtual Summer Reading Program, “Tails & Tales!” Visit yumareads.azsummerreading.org/ or download the free READsquared app from Google Play or the App Store to your mobile device to get started. READsquared is an online platform and app that tracks your progress toward your reading goals. Earn badges and stickers, play games, complete missions, and more! In collaboration with the Humane Society of Yuma, pet-themed programs will be posted on YCLD’s Facebook page throughout the summer. And, YCLD is hosting a donation drive to benefit the Humane Society of Yuma! Items may be dropped off at any library or at Yuma County Human Resources, 198 S Main St. Yuma, AZ 85364.

For more information, visit https://yumalibrary.org/2021-summer-reading-program/ or call (928) 373-6468.

For more information https://www.yumalibrary.org