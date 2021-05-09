Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom May 8, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom May 8th, 2021.

Dial-a-Story: Storytime is just a phone call away! “Dial-a-Story” featuring pre-recorded stories for children of all ages in English and Spanish, is now available at the Yuma County Library District. Call YCLD’s Dial-a-Story line at (928) 597-3131. New stories are available each week! There is no charge for this service.

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal CARES Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Library Survey: Rate our services and enter for a chance to win a $25 prepaid credit card. Surveys are available at every library and on our website through May 15th.

Service Updates: The Friends of the Library Store is now open! Call (928) 373-6519 to confirm open hours. Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and CDs welcome.