Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom May 15, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom May 15th, 2021.

2021 Summer Reading Program From May 29th – July 10th, the Yuma County Library District invites readers to explore the animal kingdom during the 2021 Virtual Summer Reading Program, “Tails & Tales!” Visit https://yumareads.azsummerreading.org/ or download the free READsquared app from Google Play or the App Store to your mobile device to get started. READsquared is an online platform and app that tracks your progress toward your reading goals. Earn badges and stickers, play games, complete missions, and more!

In collaboration with the Humane Society of Yuma, pet-themed programs will be posted on YCLD’s Facebook page throughout the summer. Other virtual activities include storytimes, crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments, and more.

For more information, call (928) 373-6468. Check out a WiFi Hotspot Did you know that you can check WiFi Hotspots out from the Wellton & Somerton libraries? This is a free service that allows library cardholders who are 18 and older to check out a hotspot device and connect to the internet from almost anywhere. Hotspot lending programs are essential to bridging the digital divide, and provide internet access to families and households that lack these services. A hotspot is a small device you can use to connect a wireless enabled device, such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet, to the internet. Hotspots are portable, so you can connect your device to the internet almost anywhere you are!

The Wellton Library WiFi Hotspot Lending Program was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information, visit the Wellton Library at 28790 San Jose Avenue or call (928) 785-9575.

The Somerton Library WiFi Hotspot are part of Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) and Capital One that offers cash grants to help rural libraries offer internet access and financial education for their patrons. For more information, visit the Somerton Library at 240 Canal Street or call (928) 373-6481.