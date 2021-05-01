Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom May 1, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom May 1st, 2021.

National Geographic Virtual Library

The journey started in 1888 when a group of explorers and scientists created a society for the support of geographical knowledge and to share that knowledge with the world. Now you can experience that early journey through unparalleled, in-depth coverage of cultures, global events, nature, science, technology, the environment, and gripping first-person accounts of epic exploration and discovery. With comprehensive, timely articles and legendary photos and maps, the iconic magazine documents life on our planet and beyond, interpreting the world through the lens of personal experience. With your YCLD library card, you have access to the complete archive of National Geographic magazine at your fingertips — every page of every issue — along with a cross-searchable collection of National Geographic books, maps, images and videos. https://yumalibrary.org/national-geographic-virtual-library/

Library Survey Rate our services and enter for a chance to win a $25 prepaid credit card. Patron Satisfaction Surveys are available at every library and on our website in English and Spanish May 1st - 15th. www.yumalibrary.org

Service Updates As of Monday, May 3rd, visit times have been extended from 30 minutes to 60 minutes. During this time, you may select materials from the shelves, use a computer, print, and make copies. Please call your library or visit your library’s Locations & Hours page to confirm hours. Appointments are no longer necessary except at the Dateland and Roll branches. The Friends of the Library Store is now open! Call (928) 373-6519 to confirm open hours.