Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom April 25, 2021.

TrueFlix Read, watch, and explore ancient civilizations, U.S. government, natural disasters, and more with TrueFlix by Scholastic, a collection of videos and voice-over eBooks. TrueFlix also provides project ideas, activities, and lesson plans, making it an excellent teaching aid. https://yumalibrary.org/scholastic-library/

Library Survey On Saturday, May 1st, YCLD will launch its annual Patron Satisfaction Survey! Rate our services and enter for a chance to win a $25 prepaid credit card. Surveys are available at every library and on our website through May 15th.

Hoopla Bonus Borrows May is the second hoopla Bonus Borrows month of 2021! Choose from hundreds of titles in our Bonus Borrows collection. Included in May are themes such as Action-Packed Summer, Summer Reading for Kids, Hidden Gems, and more!