Día del Niño Drive-Thru Celebration

Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Celebrate Día del Niño (Day of the Child) at the Somerton Library! On Saturday, April 24th, the library will host a drive-thru program from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for families with children of all ages. This event features a chance for everyone to wave to Booker Bear and Orchid the Mermaid while remaining in their vehicles.

Each child will receive a “goodie” bag (while supplies last) courtesy of partnering local agencies. (Please note, children must be present in order to receive a bag.) There is no charge to participate.

This program was made possible by a collaboration of the Somerton Library and the City of Somerton.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.