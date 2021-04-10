Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom April 10, 2021.

Cover to Cover Reading Program There’s still time to participate in the Cover to Cover Reading Program! The Yuma County Library District and In-N-Out Burger have partnered to offer burgers for books to children ages 4-12. Stop by any branch of the Yuma County Library District and sign up for the “Cover to Cover” reading program. Read 5 books by April 17th and receive an award certificate with a coupon for a free burger from In-N-Out! Parents may read aloud to young children unable to read on their own to earn a coupon. For more information, call the Youth Services Department at (928) 373-6468.

Overdrive Partner Libraries Did you know that the Yuma County Library District has reciprocal lending agreements with ten other Arizona library systems on OverDrive? This consortium allows Yuma County patrons to use their YCLD library card to check out content from the other libraries -- a combined collection of over 200,000 titles! Overdrive’s Libby app recently announced several enhancements, including the ability to search multiple partner libraries at the same time. No more toggling from library to library! Now, users can tap the library card icon next to a title in search results to see if it’s available at their other saved libraries.

Binge Boxes One checkout - multiple movies! With our Binge Boxes, you can pick a theme and enjoy 4-6 movies. To see what's available, visit your local library! Or, visit yumalibrary.org and search the catalog for "Binge Box."

https://yumalibrary.org