Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom April 18, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom April 10, 2021.

Enjoy bonus checkouts from hoopla!

YCLD joined libraries across the nation to celebrate National Library Week April 4-10, 2021. To help promote library use and support, we’ve increased the number of items that can be checked out on hoopla digital from 10 to 15 during the month of April! Enjoy eBooks, audiobooks, comic books, and streaming movies and music. All you need is your YCLD library card!

ScienceFlix

Explore science with Scholastic! With its emphasis on the latest STEM thinking and the Next Generation Science Standards, ScienceFlix by Scholastic provides students with a better understanding of science concepts and ideas through hands-on projects, videos, multiple text types, and so much more. https://yumalibrary.org/scholastic-library/

Día del Niño Celebrate Día del Niño (Day of the Child) at the Somerton Library!

On Saturday, April 24th, the library will host a drive-thru program from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for families with children of all ages. This event features a chance for everyone to wave to Booker Bear and the Mermaid Lady while remaining in their vehicles. Each child will receive a “goodie” bag (while supplies last) courtesy of partnering local agencies There is no charge to participate. Please note, children must be present in order to receive a bag.\

The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.

https://yumalibrary.org