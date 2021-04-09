Yuma County Library District launches Pop Up Libraries

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District (YCLD), in collaboration with Pecan Shadow Apartments, Yuma County Court House, Yuma County Housing Office, and Yuma International Airport, is pleased to present Pop Up Libraries, mobile hotspots that allow users to access YCLD’s e-book collection.

This project was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.



With help from local agencies, YCLD was able to place pop up libraries in several high-traffic locations where people may be waiting for indeterminate times. Onsite posters direct users to select the pop up library Wi-Fi connection and download a book to their device – no reading app or library card required. Users will have an option to submit their contact information to find out how to obtain a YCLD library card.



“By meeting people where they are, we hope to engage new audiences who may not currently be using the library or know what the library has to offer,” said Library Director Lisa Mendez. “We’re excited to partner with local agencies to reach the diverse community we serve.”



Current YCLD Pop Up Library locations include:



Pecan Shadow Apartments

2650 W. 3rd Street Yuma, AZ 85364



Yuma County Court House

(Jury Room)

250 W. 2nd Street Suite B Yuma, AZ 85364



Yuma County Housing Office

(inside the Barry Norman Building)

2050 W. Main Street, Suite 88 Somerton, AZ 85350



Yuma International Airport

(inside the Military Comfort Center)

2191 E 32nd Street #218 Yuma, AZ 85364



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.