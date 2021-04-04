Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom April 3, 2021.

Dial-a-Story Storytime is just a phone call away! “Dial-a-Story" featuring pre-recorded stories for children of all ages in English and Spanish, is now available at the Yuma County Library District. Call YCLD’s Dial-a-Story line at (928) 597-3131. New stories are available each week! There is no charge for this service.. This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal CARES Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Nice is Not Enough: Understanding Systemic Oppression Current events across the nation are challenging us to take a hard look at how some groups of people are treated differently from others on a daily basis. Why does this happen? What systems intentionally or implicitly benefit some people at the expense of others? How does systematic oppression influence certain groups at work, at school, and in the community? On Saturday, April 17th, Rory Gilbert, co-founder of the Healing Racism Public Dialogue Series, presents “Nice is Not Enough: Understanding Systemic Oppression” at 11:00 a.m. via Zoom. A brief recorded video introduction will be followed by a live interactive discussion with Rory. Participants must register to attend the event. To receive an invite for this Zoom presentation, contact Lourdes Rose, Adult Programming Coordinator, at (928) 314-2452 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Citizen Science Kits Citizen Science Kits give you an opportunity to help real scientists with real scientific research! Kits are now available for checkout at the Main Library. These kits include activities for three skill levels (easy, medium, and advanced) for ages 8 to 13. This project was supported with funds granted by the AZ State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the AZ Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Topics include: Measuring Air Pollution, Exploring BioDiversity, Zombee Hunting, and Observing Pollinators. For more information, call Youth Services at (928) 373-6468. America Newscape is a simple resource for all things America through this portal.

These productions are not created or meant for children. For more information please visit: https://americanewscape.com