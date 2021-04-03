Virtual FRANK Talk: Nice is Not Enough

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Current events across the nation are challenging us to take hard look at how some groups of people are treated differently from others on a daily basis. Why does this happen? What systems intentionally or implicitly benefit some people at the expense of others? How does systematic oppression influence certain groups at work, at school, and in the community?

On Saturday, April 17th, Rory Gilbert, co-founder of the Healing Racism Public Dialogue Series, presents “Nice is Not Enough: Understanding Systemic Oppression” at 11:00 a.m. via Zoom. A brief recorded video introduction will be followed by a live interactive discussion with Rory. Participants must register to attend the event. To receive an invite for this Zoom presentation, contact Lourdes Rose, Adult Programming Coordinator, at (928) 314-2452 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Rory Gilbert, M. Ed., specializes in supporting organizations committed to enhancing diversity, and creating inclusive cultures. She is a certified professional coach and mediator trained in interest-based problem resolution. Rory’s consulting work specializes in supporting organizations committed to enhancing diversity, and creating inclusive cultures. Rory worked with the Maricopa Community Colleges (MCCCD) for a decade providing strategic direction to MCCCD’s diversity, inclusiveness and engagement plan. She develop the MOSAIC curriculum for MCCCD’s Talent Management initiative as lead curriculum designer, and provided facilitation, mediation and coaching for the Leadership Advancement Program, and for faculty, administrators and employees. Rory collaborates with social justice advocates in Arizona to address racism, hate crimes, white supremacy and health care disparities through public speaking, community dialogues, training, and media communications.



FRANK TALKS are free, thought-provoking, expert-facilitated discussions on important issues facing our communities produced in partnership with Arizona Humanities and the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records. For more information call 602-257-0335 Ext 26 or visit http://www.azhumanities.org/programs/frank-talks/