Yuma Library launches Dial-a-Story

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Storytime is just a phone call away! “Dial-a-Story” featuring pre-recorded stories for children of all ages in English and Spanish, is now available at the Yuma County Library District. Call YCLD’s Dial-a-Story line at (928) 597-3131.

New stories are available each week! There is no charge for this service.

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal CARES Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services