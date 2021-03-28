Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom March 28, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom March 28th, 2021.

FreedomFlix is an exciting digital resource that will engage even the most reluctant readers! Each unit includes an introductory video, a dynamic eBook, related articles, primary sources, and vetted weblinks that expose students to a range of text types and media on the same subject. Project ideas and games offer more opportunities to learn and engage in class-wide discussions and activities. Subjects include: Ancient World, Colonial Era, Our Democracy, Westward Expansion, Immigration, Slavery & the Civil War, Economy, the 20th Century, Today’s World, and War. Intended for grades 4 and up.

For more information, visit https://www.yumalibrary.org and click on the KIDS tab.

Enjoy bonus checkouts from hoopla!

YCLD will join libraries across the nation to celebrate National Library Week April 4-10, 2021. To help promote library use and support, we’re increasing the number of items that can be checked out on hoopla digital from 10 to 15 during the month of April! Enjoy eBooks, audiobooks, comic books, and streaming movies and music. All you need is your YCLD library card!

AtoZ Food America

Looking for Easter meal inspiration? AtoZ Food America contains recipes for appetizers, soups, salads, breads, main courses, side dishes, desserts, snacks, and beverages) for six US regions, all 50 states, and 33 ethnic cuisines. The database includes: