Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom March 21st, 2021

Yuma County Library Happenings March 21st, 2021

Bookflix Bookflix pairs classic video storybooks with related nonfiction eBooks to foster a love of reading and learning. By logging in with your YCLD library card, you can choose from categories such as Animals & Nature, People & Places, Adventure, and Imagination. Once you choose a topic and book, you’ll have the option of reading the book, or watch the story while you read along. You can also play games like Word Match, and “Fact or Fiction?” Titles are available in English and Spanish. To get started, visit yumalibrary.org and click on the KIDS tab.

Cover to Cover Reading Program The Yuma County Library District is partnering with In-N-Out Burger to offer burgers for books to children ages 4-12. Stop by any branch of the Yuma County Library District and sign up for the “Cover to Cover” reading program. Read 5 books between March 6th and April 17th and receive an award certificate with a coupon for a free burger from In-N-Out! Parents may read aloud to young children unable to read on their own to earn a coupon. For more information, call the Youth Services Department at (928) 373-6468. OverDrive’s "COVID Response" Collections

OverDrive’s COVID Response Collections are helping libraries meet the unprecedented demand for digital books in their communities. This growing collection supplements library catalogs with unlimited simultaneous use ebooks and audiobooks at no extra cost. These specially curated “Always Available” titles are perfect for digital book clubs and student reading programs. The Kids & Teens bundle features more than 100 ebooks, audiobooks, and Read-Alongs through August 2021. The adult fiction & nonfiction collection features more than 150 ebooks and audiobook titles through December 2021. Visit yumalibrary.org/ebooks-and-media/ or download the Libby app to get started!