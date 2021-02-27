Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom February 27, 2021

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Andrew Carnegie Interviews

In honor of the Library's Centennial, YCLD presented a series of talks with Andrew Carnegie, as portrayed by Dr. Jeffrey Smith, on the YCLD Facebook page. Dr. Smith is a professor of history at Lindenwood University in St Charles, MO, and has portrayed Carnegie in more than 150 venues, including Cambridge University in England, Carnegie libraries, universities, and public programs. Topics included democracy, libraries, business, and Diplodocus carnegii (otherwise known as Dippy the Dinosaur). Be sure to tune in! The videos will be available through March 24th. Facebook.com/yumalibrary



America’s News

Did you know you can read local, regional, and national newspapers using your YCLD library card? America’s News, a service of NewsBank, provides access to the Yuma Sun, AZ Daily Star (Tucson), San Diego Union Tribune, and USA Today.

NewsBank is a subscription service that provides web-based access to current and archived content from more than 2,000 newspaper titles, as well as newswires, transcripts, business journals, periodicals, government documents and other publications. Visit yumalibrary.org/Resources or search under Resources on the Library App! For more information or assistance, call (928) 782-1871.



Overdrive Partner Libraries

YCLD is excited to announce that Gila County is the latest library to join our consortium on Overdrive! In addition to YCLD’s collection, patrons may browse and borrow from 10 other libraries in Arizona. https://yuma.overdrive.com/