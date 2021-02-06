Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom "Centennial Webpage"

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

America Newscape's Justin Case presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom February 6, 2021

Centennial Library Cards On February 24, 2021, the Heritage Library will turn 100 years old, and the Library District will celebrate 100 years of public library service! To commemorate the occasion, we’re offering a special Centennial library card. Choose the Centennial logo when you sign up for a new library card. Or, replace your current library card for $2! Available while supplies last.

Tell Us Your Yuma Library Story We want to hear your library story! Share a favorite library memory, recall a special library visit, or tell us how Yuma libraries have made a difference in your life. Stories will be shared online as part of the Library District’s Centennial celebration. https://yumalibrary.org/tell-us-your-yuma-library-story/

Ways to Participate: Record a brief video (please save as .mp4) and e-mail it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Write your story down or draw a picture and e-mail them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to: Yuma County Library District - My Library Story 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma, AZ 85364

Centennial Webpage On February 24th, 2021, the Heritage Library will turn 100 years old, and the Yuma County Library District will celebrate 100 years of public library service! Over a century, the Yuma County Library District has grown from a modest, one-room Carnegie Library to include a Main Library and seven branches. In commemoration, the Library District is pleased to present a Centennial webpage, yumalibrary.org/100years. The webpage includes a narrative history, timeline, and historic photos for a look back through the decades.

