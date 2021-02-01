Library celebrates 100 years with Centennial webpage

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - On February 24th, 2021, the Heritage Library will turn 100 years old, and the Yuma County Library District will celebrate 100 years of public library service! Over a century, the Library District has grown from a modest, one-room Carnegie Library to include a Main Library and seven branches.

In commemoration, the Library District is pleased to present a Centennial webpage, https://www.yumalibrary.org/100years. The webpage includes a narrative history, timeline, and historic photos for a look back through the decades.



The Library District is also inviting the community to “Tell Us Your Yuma Library Story” throughout 2021 by sharing a favorite library memory, recalling a special library visit, or reporting how Yuma libraries have made a difference in their lives. Stories can be written or recorded (as an .mp4 file) and emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Written accounts can also be dropped off at any Yuma County Library, or mailed to 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma AZ 85364. Stories will be shared on the library’s social media platforms.



“Although the current pandemic prevents us from gathering in person, we want to engage our community to honor our past and celebrate our future,” said Library Director Lisa Mendez. “We’re offering virtual programs and displays, and we hope people will interact and share their library memories with us. One hundred years of public library service would not have been possible without the continual support of Yuma County residents.”



For more information, visit https://www.yumalibrary.org or call (928) 782-1871.