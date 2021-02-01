Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - America Newscape's Justin Case presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom February 1, 2021

Centennial Webpage

On February 1, the Library District will launch a Centennial webpage to commemorate 100 years of public library service in Yuma County. Over a century, the Yuma County Library District has grown from a modest, one-room Carnegie Library to include a Main Library and seven branches. As you can imagine, 100 years of existence includes many achievements in service, technology, and collections. Visit https://yumalibrary.org/100years for a historical narrative, timeline, and photos.

Winter Reading Program

On Monday, February 1st, the Yuma County Library District will launch the 6th Annual Adult Winter Reading Program “A Century of Reading!” In celebration of the Library’s Centennial, the most popular books of the decades have been combined with selected book themes to create a Bingo-style reading card. Complete a Bingo line and be entered to win a $25 gift card! There is no charge to participate. Bingo cards are available at all libraries and online at yumalibrary.org Submit your Bingo card by Wednesday, March 31st to be entered in the gift card drawing. Cards may be dropped off at any Yuma County Library, or they can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Centennial Virtual Programs

Visit YCLD’s Facebook page every Tuesday in February for programs that highlight life a century ago. https://facebook.com/yumalibrary

2/2 “Early Yuma’s Quest for a Library”

2/9 “Vintage Valentines”

2/16 “Historical Yuma Businesses”

2/23 “An Interview with Andrew Carnegie”

Website: https://yumalibrary.org