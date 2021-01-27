Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - America Newscape Presents Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom.

Wonderbooks Wonderbooks are print books for children with ready-to-play audiobooks inside. Children can read along with the actual story and then switch over to learning mode to further engage with the story they just read. An easy way to look for the various titles available is by entering "Findaway World, LLC" into the catalog search bar. Over 130 titles to choose from! Available at Main, Foothills, and San Luis libraries. Call or visit your library, or place a hold on a Wonderbook through the library catalog for pick up.

Creativebug January is National Hobby Month, so it’s the perfect time to check out Creativebug at yumalibrary.org! Creativebug is a collection of arts and crafts video tutorials, giving you on-demand access to expert instruction in drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, baking, and more. Each of Creativebug’s high-quality videos includes an in-depth description, a materials list, transcript, and community discussion section. With new classes added daily, you’ll never run out of amazing things to make. Creativebug delivers instruction and inspiration straight to your mobile device. Learn something new anytime, anywhere! Creativebug also connects you to an online community of crafters, artists, and makers. Share photos of your favorite projects, find new patterns, or watch a master artisan at work. The possibilities are endless! For more information, visit yumalibrary.org/Resources

Qello Transform any screen into a live concert experience! Watch the largest selection of On Demand, full-length concert films, and music documentaries. With thousands of concert films, spanning every genre and ten decades, Qello offers an unparalleled home entertainment experience for all music fans. For more information, visit yumalibrary.org/Resources