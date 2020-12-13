Cruisin’ With Santa and Holidays with Hoopla via Yuma Library Happenings

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona

Yuma Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom

Cruisin’ With Santa

On Tuesday, December 15th, families are invited to go Cruisin’ With Santa at 5:15 p.m. at the Wellton Library! This drive-thru event features a chance for everyone to see Santa and greet him with a wave, while remaining in their vehicles. Each child will receive a “goodie” bag with a toy, a take-and-make craft, a library promotional item, and small treats. There is no charge to participate.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.

Holidays with Hoopla

Download movies, music, comics, eBooks, audiobooks, and more for the holidays with your Yuma County library card! All content is available all the time--there’s no waiting to borrow popular holiday movies, albums or audiobooks. Download the free hoopla digital mobile app, or simply sign up and stream content through your Internet browser. http://hoopladigital.com/

YCLD Window Decorating Game

Several YCLD libraries have decorated a window for the holidays. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and you’ll be asked to guess which Christmas book or movie the decorations are based on! Visit the library’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/yumalibrary

Website: https://yumalibrary.org