Get Your Library On via Yuma Library Happenings

YCLD Food Drive With the elimination of late fees, “Food for Fines” is now retired, but you can still donate food during YCLD’s Food Drive! From November 30th – December 12th, drop off non-perishable items at your local library. (No glass jars, please.) All items will be donated to a local food bank or assistance agency in the community the library serves.

Citizen Science Kits Want to participate in scientific research in your community? Check out a Citizen Science Kit at the Heritage and Wellton Libraries! These kits include activities for three skill levels (easy, medium, and advanced) for ages 8 to 13. This project was supported with funds granted by the AZ State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the AZ Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Available at Wellton Library Measuring Air Pollution, Exploring BioDiversity, Zombee Hunting, and Observing Pollinators Available at Heritage Library Measuring Light Pollution

Consumer Reports Online Consumer Reports (CR) is the world’s largest nonprofit product-testing organization and has been helping people find better, safer products since 1936. CR accepts no outside advertising and pays for all the products it tests. They employ shoppers and experts to buy and test the products reviewed. Issues of Consumer Reports are available for checkout from the Main Library’s Periodicals. In addition to the print magazines and buying guides, YCLD also provides access to ConsumerReports.org. Visit the Resources page and enter a product name, service, or another search term in the Consumer Reports box (located at the bottom of the page) to get started!

