CLD app via Yuma Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom

Libraries Closed for Thanksgiving: Libraries in the Yuma County Library District: Main, Heritage, Foothills, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25th, and will remain closed all day Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th, in observance of Thanksgiving. The libraries will resume their regular hours Saturday, November 28th. The Dateland Library, located in the Dateland Elementary School, will close at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th, and will remain closed all day Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th. Regular hours will resume Monday, November 30th. During the week of November 23rd, the Roll Library, located in the Mohawk Valley School, will be closed. Regular hours will resume Monday, November 30th. For library locations and hours, visit www.yumalibrary.org.

YCLD App Access the library from any mobile device, anytime, anywhere with the Yuma County Library District app. Using the free YCLD app, you can: - search for books, movies, and other materials - check due dates and renew items - access digital collections (eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines, reference resources) -Connect on social media -have an e-version of your library card...and much more Download it today from Google Play or the App Store!