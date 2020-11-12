Yuma County Libraries closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Libraries in the Yuma County Library District: Main, Heritage, Foothills, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25th, and will remain closed all day Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th, in observance of Thanksgiving.

The libraries will resume their regular hours Saturday, November 28th.

The Dateland Library, located in the Dateland Elementary School, will close at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th, and will remain closed all day Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th. Regular hours will resume Monday, November 30th.



During the week of November 23rd, the Roll Library, located in the Mohawk Valley School, will be closed. Regular hours will resume Monday, November 30th.



For library locations and hours, visit www.yumalibrary.org.