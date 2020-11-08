Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Fall Into Reading via Yuma Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom via America Newscape November 8, 2020

Hoopla Bonus Borrows Hoopla Bonus Borrows are back for the month of November! When you borrow a Bonus Borrows title during the month of November, it's not counted as one of the ten titles per month each cardholder is allowed. https://www.hoopladigital.com/

Fall Into Reading There’s still time to participate in “Fall Into Reading!” The goal is to complete 1400 minutes of reading by November 30th. Earn badges and unlock mini-games as you read towards your goal! Readers of all ages welcome. Complete your reading log and be entered to win a 3D printed object. https://yumalibrary.org/fall-reading-program /

Veterans Day Libraries will be closed Wednesday, November 11th, for Veterans Day. Hours of operation will resume Thursday, November 12th.

Website: https://yumalibrary.org