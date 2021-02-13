Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom "hoopla Bonus Borrows"

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

hoopla bonus borrow

hoopla Bonus Borrows are back! During the month of February, check out over 1,000 titles that don’t count as one of the 10 borrows you’re allowed each month.

hoopla is a digital media lending service provided by YCLD. Using your library card, you can access over 300,000 ebooks and 70,000 audiobooks. All content is available all the time--there’s no waiting. And hoopla’s automatic return feature eliminates late fees! Sign up for a free account with your YCLD library card.





FRANK Talks

On Saturday, February 20, Rowdy Duncan from Phoenix College will present "Re-Thinking Masculinity" via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. Masculinity is generally defined as “the qualities — habits and traits that society considers to be appropriate for a man.” So then what’s the buzz about “toxic” masculinity? Are all parts of masculinity bad? Are there good parts of masculinity? What are some notions of masculinity that have changed in the past – how did they change – why did they change? Big boys don’t cry. Real men don’t eat quiche. Boys will be boys. Don’t be a sissy. Man-up. How might we rethink the role of masculinity in a changing world? Participants will explore these questions in a unique, interactive program that will improve their communication skills, facilitate learning, and help them navigate gender differences at work and at home. There is no charge to participate.



A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Rowdy. Participants must register to attend the event by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records. Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view. Learn more about FRANK Talks at www.azhumanities.org.





Tell Us Your Yuma Library Story

We want to hear your library story! Share a favorite library memory, recall a special library visit, or tell us how Yuma libraries have made a difference in your life. Stories will be shared online as part of the Library District’s Centennial celebration. https://yumalibrary.org/tell-us-your-yuma-library-story/



Ways to Participate:

Record a brief video (please save as .mp4) and e-mail it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Write your story down or draw a picture and e-mail them or mail to:

Yuma County Library District - My Library Story

2951 S 21st Drive Yuma, AZ 85364