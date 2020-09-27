Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom Yuma County Libraries

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom about Library Happenings Yuma County Libraries September 25th, 2020 via AmericaNewscape.

Yuma County Libraries are now fine-free! On September 21, 2020, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution to revise the Yuma County Library District fines/fees schedule to supersede the previous schedule, effective immediately. This allows the Library District to waive all existing overdue fines and discontinue the practice of applying overdue fines to items returned late. Late fines on all cardholder accounts will be removed, and will no longer be assessed. We appreciate your patience as we update our accounts. Please note, library materials will still have due dates. Items may be renewed twice, as long as there are no holds on them. Library users are still responsible for fees associated with lost or damaged items.

WAVE Atlantic Safety Training Businesses of all sizes need safety and compliance training - Atlantic Training gives your company the tools to have professional training on a small business budget. Videos include construction, food safety, driving, healthcare, warehouse, and more. NEW: videos covering COVID-19 safety. Employers are also able to track and document employee progress. For access to this training resource, call the Main Library at (928) 782-1871.

Updated Resources for Students Check out our updated Kids and Teen pages at yumalibrary.org! Each page features resources for homework help as well as leisure reading and where to find virtual library programming.

