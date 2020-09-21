Yuma County Libraries are now fine-free

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - On September 21, 2020, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution to revise the Yuma County Library District fines/fees schedule to supersede the previous schedule, effective immediately. This allows the Library District to waive all existing overdue fines and discontinue the practice of applying overdue fines to items returned late.

“We are proud to join many public libraries in eliminating overdue fines,” said Library Director Lisa Mendez. “We hope that eliminating overdue fines will bring patrons back to the library, as they were a barrier to some of our patrons. We want everyone in the community to have full access to the resources that the Library has to offer.”



Late fines on all cardholder accounts will be removed, and will no longer be assessed. We appreciate your patience as we update our accounts.



Please note, library materials will still have due dates. Items may be renewed twice, as long as there are no holds on them. Library users are still responsible for fees associated with lost or damaged items.