Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom Yuma County Library Reopening

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - "Library Reopenings" Join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom with Library Happenings Yuma County Libraries October 2, 2020 via AmericaNewscape.

#library #sarahwisdom #yuma #yumacounty #arizona

Phase 1 Reopening WELCOME BACK! The Main, Dateland, and Roll libraries will reopen with limited services on Monday, October 5th; Foothills, Heritage, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton libraries will reopen with limited services on Tuesday, October 6th. Here’s what you need to know.

https://yumalibrary.org/libraries-open-with-limited-services/

ENTERING THE LIBRARY Occupancy will be limited in each building at all times. Please be aware that you will most likely have to wait in line to get into the library. Your visit will be short, as we must keep building capacity low. Please plan to come and go quickly. By order of Yuma County, you must wear a cloth face covering and keep it over your nose and mouth at all times. Your temperature cannot be 100.4 degrees or higher. Visits will be limited to 30 minutes. Patrons will not be able to browse the collection. Please place items on hold online or over the phone, and wait for confirmation that your materials are ready. Service is grab and go. Open hours vary for each library. Please call your library or visit your library’s Locations & Hours page to confirm hours.

AVAILABLE SERVICES Curbside Pick Up Library Cards eBooks and streaming media, as well as online resources Computer, copier, and printer use is limited to 30 minutes, with one session per day per person. WiFi is on at all libraries and can be accessed in the parking lot. Please do not congregate with others around the buildings. Virtual programs are posted weekly on YCLD’s YouTube and Facebook accounts. There is also a YCLD Book Club on goodreads.com. Renew items or place items on hold by calling or accessing your account online. Items must be returned in the book drops. Staff cannot take them for you.

SERVICES UNAVAILABLE AT THIS TIME Use of meeting and study rooms In-person programming In-person browsing InterLibrary Loan

YCLD Book Club Join the YCLD Book Club on Goodreads! Our book for October is The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman. Nobody Owens, known to his friends as Bod, is a perfectly normal boy. Well, he would be perfectly normal if he didn't live in a graveyard, being raised and educated by ghosts, with a solitary guardian who belongs to neither the world of the living nor the world of the dead. Hoopla has this title in eBook, audiobook, and even graphic novel format, so there are many ways to enjoy this story! Log in to Goodreads from Facebook or Gmail and search for the YCLD Book Club.

Website: https://yumalibrary.org