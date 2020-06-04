Share Your Yuma Library Story

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - In February 2021, the Yuma County Library District is celebrating 100 years of public library service, and we want to hear your library story! Share a favorite library memory, recall a special library visit, or tell us how Yuma libraries have made a difference in your life.

Ways to Participate:

Record a brief video (please save as .mp4) and e-mail it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Write your story down or draw a picture and e-mail them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to:

Yuma County Library District

My Library Story

2951 S 21st Drive

Yuma, AZ 85364