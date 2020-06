Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Booker Bear is still hard at work in the library, but misses all of his library friends. He would love to hear from Yuma County’s kids! Share a picture you’ve created, a story you’ve written, or get his help choosing your next book to read. Whatever inspires you – mail it in!

Send Booker a letter by August 1st and you will receive a reply in the mail.

Booker Bear

c/o Heritage Library

350 S Third Avenue

Yuma, AZ 85364