Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - In February 2021, the Yuma County Library District is celebrating 100 years of public library service. Help us commemorate the occasion by designing a bookmark! A winner will be selected from each age group, and copies of the winning bookmarks will be distributed beginning in September 2020.

Request a copy of the Centennial Bookmark Contest Entry Form the next time you use Curbside Pick Up at your library. You can also download and print the form from yumalibrary.org