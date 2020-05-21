Yuma County Library Updates with Sarah Wisdom

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Justin Case interviews Sarah Wisdom Yuma County Library happenings the Yuma County Libraries are Providing Curbside Pick-up and a Summer Reading program.

Curbside Pick Up:

The Yuma County Library District is pleased to announce the launch of Curbside Pick Up! Library cardholders can reserve materials online or by phone, and pick up their items after receiving confirmation from the library.



The Pick Up Window at the Main Library will be open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Curbside Pick Up will be available at branch libraries from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please visit yumalibrary.org/curbside-pick-up/ to confirm days of operation at each location.

Summer Reading:

Beginning Saturday, May 30th, “Imagine Your Story” during the 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Program! Visit https://yumareads.azsummerreading.org/ or download the free READsquared app to your mobile device to get started. READsquared is an online platform and app that tracks your progress toward your reading goals. Earn badges, play games, complete missions, and more!

Programs for all ages will be posted on the library’s Facebook page throughout the summer.

