Heritage Library programs, crafts and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Heritage Library for programs, crafts and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Tuesday, March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, March 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Relax and enjoy movies with friends in the teen area. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, March 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Crafts for Kids

Join us each week for a different activity! This month, join us for Artist Hour, St. Patrick’s Day Salt Art, Dashing into Coding with the AZ Science Center, and All About Maps.



Thursday, March 5th, 12th, 19th @ 11:15 a.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.



Friday, March 6th @ 3:45 p.m.

Virtual Reality Friday

Dive into the world of virtual reality! Explore different apps and games to enhance your VR experience. (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, March 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 12:00 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to a variety of games using the library’s gaming consoles. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, March 13th @ 3:30 p.m.

D.I.Y. Glow in the Dark Mason Jars

Create your own magical looking mason jar. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, March 20th @ 3:30 p.m.

Ozobot Challenge

The Ozobot is lost and needs your help! Guide the Ozobot home using basic coding. (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, March 26th @ 11:15 a.m.

Multicultural Storytime

Children of all ages will learn about different cultures through stories, songs, and activities.



Friday, March 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Paper Airplane Challenge

Who can design the best paper airplane? Let’s find out! (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, March 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Película de Familia (Family Movie)

Enjoy a family-friendly movie in Spanish (with English subtitles). All ages welcome.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.