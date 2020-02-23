Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The 2020 Census is currently underway, and participation is critical. On Thursday, March 5th, the Heritage Library will host “U.S. Census: Why It Is Important” at 6:00 p.m. Join Special Collections Librarian Laurie Boone for a look back over the past 230 years at the Federal Census, and learn more about how information reported to the Census impacts your community.

There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.