Do you love D.I.Y.? Heritage Style

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts and skills for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends. There is no charge to attend.

Saturday, March 7th @ 10:30 a.m.

Biographical Bracelets

Pick a favorite quote or phrase and create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry. Keep it for yourself or give it to a loved one.



Saturday, March 21st @ 10:30 a.m.

Adulting 101

Join us for a new program series dedicated to those essential life skills we are supposed to know. This month, learn basic household budgeting.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.