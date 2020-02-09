Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom

Yuma Library

Water in Arizona

Water is necessary for life, but as supply shrinks, choices must be made about who is given access to water and who is not. Communities across Arizona are going dry. This means that some residents may have no choice except to move. How do we decide who gets access to water, and who does not? Should the needs of the many be placed above the needs of the few? How do we address the social and moral issues raised by competition for scarce resources, locally, regionally and nationwide?



On Wednesday, February 12th, Dr. Paul Hirt presents “Water in Arizona: Sustainability, Supply and Demand” at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Join us for a discussion about water in Arizona, sustainability and the supply/demand imbalance. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



FRANK TALKS are free, thought-provoking, expert-facilitated discussions on important issues facing our communities produced in partnership with Arizona Humanities and the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records. For more information call 602-257-0335 Ext 26 or visit http://www.azhumanities.org/programs/frank-talks/



Ozobot Challenge

On Friday, February 14th, teens are invited to the Heritage Library at 3:30 p.m. for an Ozobot Challenge. The Ozobot needs help to find its Valentine. Help your bot locate the quickest route to its true love using basic coding! Ages 13-17 welcome. There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.



Science & Slices

On Saturday, February 15th, the Arizona Science Center brings its Science on Wheels to the Wellton Library! Join us at 11:00 a.m. for “Science & Slices.” Young scientists-to-be will use plastic bottles, water, and compressed air to learn about aerodynamics as they test, modify, and launch rockets. Afterwards, enjoy a slice of pizza! All ages welcome. There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.



This program was made possible by a grant from the Arizona State Library and funded by the Library Services and Technology Act.



